Accidents

Russia evacuates 128 coal miners amid reports of a fire

Times Daily
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia evacuated 128 coal miners Sunday from a mine in...

www.timesdaily.com

kitco.com

All 128 miners safely evacuated after incident at Russian mine

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - All 128 miners were evacuated from a Siberian coal mine on Sunday after fire sensors were triggered, Russia's emergencies ministry said, just weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people. The SUEK coal company, which owns the Ruban mine...
Times Daily

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. Support local journalism...
The Independent

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia,...
bitcoin.com

Illegal Crypto Miners Threatened With Jail Time in Russia

Cryptocurrency miners that are illegally connecting their equipment to the power grid should go to prison, says a Russian lawmaker who recently announced that his nationalist party is working on draft legislation to regulate the crypto activity. The industry cannot rely on support from the state, another high-ranking parliamentarian has added.
Taylor Daily Press

Free Chinese miners trapped in illegal coal mine | abroad

The men became trapped in the Xiaoyi Mine after it was flooded. Hundreds of rescue workers are on site trying to pump water from the showrooms. However, very narrow lanes and the lack of a clear map of the mine site impeded the passage of rescuers. The local government on...
Times Daily

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Times Daily

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. Support local journalism reporting on your...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
