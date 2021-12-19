Russia evacuates 128 coal miners amid reports of a fire

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia,...
