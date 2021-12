Scientific advisers to the government have warned that Omicron would need to be around 90 per cent less severe than Delta to avoid a winter surge in hospital admissions that reaches the same heights of previous Covid waves.This estimate is made on the assumption that there will be no further restrictions or “significant” changes in behaviour among the population during the mounting rise in infections, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said.Despite its apparent mildness, the variant’s immune-evading properties and high transmissibility means it still holds the potential to infect millions of people over the Christmas period. Even if...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO