ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DNF Duel Launches Summer 2022 on PS5, PS4

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a combination of really cool looking character reveals and a surprise open beta test, DNF Duel has exploded in terms of popularity. The stylish fighting game is getting a lot of positive press...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

DNF Duel Confirmed for PS5, PS4, Open Beta Begins This Weekend

DNF Duel is set to be a fighting game that's well worth keeping an eye on. Developed in part by the genre geniuses over at Arc System Works, it's shaping up to be another gorgeous beat-'em-up from the creators of Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Up until now,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 4
Twinfinite

DNF Duel by Arc System Works Reveals The Vanguard With New Trailer

Today Nexon released another trailer about the upcoming fighting game DNF Duel, inspired by the Dungeon Fighter franchise (also known as Dungeon & Fighter in Korea). This time around we get the reveal of the Vanguard, another of the playable characters that will be included in the game. This adds...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

DNF Duel Shares Kunoichi Gameplay and It Looks Damn Cool

Nexon and Arc System Works released Kunoichi gameplay for their upcoming fighter DNF Duel. The gameplay highlights some of Kunoichi’s attacks and abilities, which include ninjutsu fire attacks. Further, she is able to duplicate herself to cause additional damage to enemies. Her fighting style seems on the fast side, which may indicate that she has a lower defense, but we’ll be sure to test that out after some hands-on with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Sniper Elite 5 Announced; Launches in 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5, the latest entry in their long running sniper shooter series. Sniper Elite 5 will launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. Players will once again play as elite marksman, Karl Fairburne and will be traveling to France in 1944.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DNF DUEL – Dragon Knight trailer

Publisher Nexon, and developers Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting have released a new trailer for Dungeon Fighter-based fighting game DNF DUEL introducing the Dragon Knight. “The heir of Dragons has arrived!” Nexon said. “Watch the Dragon Knight fight alongside her Dragon, Astra, as the ultimate ruler of the skies...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
noisypixel.net

New DNF Duel Gameplay Trailer Introduces The Imposing Vanguard

Nexon and Arc System Works have revealed a new character gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighter DNF Duel. The game is being co-developed by Neople, a subsidiary of Nexon, and Arc System Works, who have a portfolio of acclaimed fighters such a Granblue Fantasy: Versus. This new trailer highlights Vanguard, a dangerous and stern fighter who utilizes his Demonic Lance to pressure foes from afar.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

DNF Duel Beta Announced for PlayStation, New Trailer Features Hitman

Nexon has today announced the DNF Duel beta for PlayStation gamers! It will start this December 18, and run until December 20 for players across North Ameria, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Alongside the DNF Duel beta, there’s also a new trailer featuring Htiman as well. Check it out below to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Upcoming Fighting Game ‘DNF Duel’ To Release First Open Beta on PS4

Arc System Works is hard at work on an all-new fighting game, DNF Duel, which is based on the popular Korean RPG, Dungeon and Fighters. Their most recent titles were Granblue Fantasy Versus and Guilty Gear Strive, and from the looks of it, DNF Duel is primed to be another kinetic and beautiful-looking game.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Granblue Fantasy Relink Will Launch Worldwide In 2022 For PS4, PS5, and PC

Cygames has confirmed the release date for Granblue Fantasy Relink, the next major spin-off based on the Granblue Fantasy series. Granblue Fantasy Relink was originally being developed by Platinum Games. Due to some behind-the-scenes development issues, they opted out of the project in 2019 and the job fell to the internal studio at Cygames based in Osaka.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Boss-Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Quietly Launches on PS5, PS4

If you've been following its journey, Praey for the Gods has been a long time coming. After years of development and a legal issue forcing a (slight) name change, No Matter Studios has finally finished its open world survival action game. It's available right now for both PlayStation 5 and PS4, releasing yesterday, 14th December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

DNF Duel by Arc System Works Gets Extended Trailer Showing the Hitman in Action

Following the first reveal earlier today, Nexon released another trailer of its fighting game DNF Duel, focusing on the hitman. The trailer adds more footage to what we already saw, including the hitman’s rather cool victory animation. This adds to the previous trailers showcasing the Berserker, the Inquisitor, the Grappler, the Striker, and the Ranger. We already know that at least four more characters are awaiting their own reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

DNF DUEL ‘About HP’ trailer

Publisher Nexon, and developers Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting have released a new trailer for Dungeon Fighter-based fighting game DNF DUEL introducing the game’s HP system. Here is an overview of the HP system, via the video:. This game has two types of damage that occur when an...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

DNF Duel Trailer Unveils the Dragon Knight

After initially showcasing a new gameplay trailer for DNF Duel, Nexon has been moving very fast with the fighting game’s promotion. It’s since released trailers for its confirmed roster while introducing a brand new addition with the Hitman. Four additional characters were also teased with one of them being the Dragon Knight. Check out her moves below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy