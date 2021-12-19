ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Clears $385M+ First Week U.S. Box Office, 3rd Best Of All-Time; $1B WW Inevitable – Friday AM Update

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office. Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way...
BGR.com

This romantic Netflix Christmas series has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gathering with family and friends, opening presents, decorating Christmas trees, and all the other pastimes and traditions that go hand-in-hand with celebrating the holiday season. Some of us will also be using the downtime this weekend to relax with great streaming entertainment. If that includes you, and if you’d like a recommendation for the best Netflix series to watch this Christmas, here’s one that’s got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s Dash & Lily —...
NewsBreak
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rises To $328M+, 2nd Highest 5-Day Ever; ‘The King’s Man’ Delivers $800K Previews

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $31.4 million on Tuesday, off 15% from Monday’s $37.1M at 4,336 locations. All in, Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $328.7 million at the domestic box office through five days, the second-best five-day gross of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($427M) and the highest December five-day gross of all time beating Star Wars: Force Awakens ($325.4M). Global for No Way Home, as Deadline’s Nancy Tartaglione reports, is closing in on the highest-grossing total of the pandemic, which for now is No Time to Die‘s $774M. The latest Spider-Man crossed $700M worldwide Tuesday with a cume that now...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crushes Box Office with $253 Million, Becoming the Third Biggest Opening Weekend of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the Spidey saga, became the third best opening ever with $253 million in earnings, according to provisional estimates from the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday. Highly anticipated, and postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is only topped by Avengers:...
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sees 3rd best box-office opening of all time amid omicron fears

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Sony and Marvel...
MOVIES

