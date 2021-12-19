ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

By AP News
wtmj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Voters in Hong Kong cast their ballots Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Xi hails 'successful' Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.
POLITICS
Ponca City News

Hong Kong eyes new security law after electing loyalists

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam touted plans to revive a controversial security law that ignited a political firestorm two decades ago, after completing an election to install a new legislature filled with Beijing loyalists. The pro-establishment council elected in a muted vote Sunday should present “new proposals” by June on how to enact security legislation, Lam told a news briefing Monday,…
POLITICS
wtmj.com

Voter turnout plunges in Hong Kong under new election laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Voter turnout in Hong Kong sank to 30 percent Sunday in the first legislative election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China could run. The semi-autonomous territory was...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Metro International

Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in ‘patriots’-only election

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong government efforts and last-ditch campaigning by candidates were struggling on Sunday to boost turnout in an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 “patriots”-only legislative election, the first under a sweeping new security law. After eight hours of voting, turnout was more than 10 percentage points below the...
ELECTIONS
Gazette

Explainer - How Hong Kong's new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday in which candidates have been vetted for "patriotism" and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile. The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first major restructuring of...
POLITICS
AFP

Turnout the only unknown as Hong Kong holds first 'patriots only' polls

Hong Kong's political elite will pick new city lawmakers on Sunday under Beijing's "patriots only" rules that drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office. It is the first legislature election overseen by a new political blueprint that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago. Some 4.5 million residents in the city of 7.5 million can vote but their ballots will only decide 20 seats in a 90-person legislature -- down from half under the old system. The majority of seats, 40, will be picked by a select committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists who make up 0.02 percent of the city's population.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Hong Kong Government#Government Of Hong Kong#Hong Kong Residents#Associated Press#Ap
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.For some at the University of Hong Kong, the move reflected the erosion of the relative freedoms they have enjoyed compared to mainland China.The 8-meter (26-foot) -tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet to symbolize the lives lost during the military crackdown on pro-democracy...
CHINA
wtmj.com

Intel apologizes for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — Intel Corp. apologized Thursday for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the world’s biggest chipmaker joined other foreign brands in facing the fury of state media over complaints of abuses by the ruling Communist Party in the mostly Muslim region. Intel’s request...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy