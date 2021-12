The Washington Football Team announced 5 more roster moves as they continue to deal with injuries an COVID-19 issues. Four players were injured during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and two of them have been placed on injured reserve. This means they will miss the 3 remaining regular season games, and their season is over unless Washington makes the playoffs. Landon Collins injured his foot after having a great start to the game with an interception that would have been a pick6 if it wasn’t blown dead, and a fumble recovery. He had an MRI, and Ron Rivera sad his injury could keep him out for a little longer than they’d like. He also missed the Raiders game with a foot injury earlier in the month.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO