This page of the guide will cover the mission 'South Central Leak: The Ballas', available within 'The Contract' update for GTA Online. This mission again requires you to drive Vernon in a Cavalcade to a massive shootout between gangs in Davis. Eliminate all the threats; they shouldn't pose too much of a threat as they have various other NPC's to focus on shooting other than you. Once they are dealt with, the stragglers will flee - who you don't need to worry about - and you need to accompany Vernon on foot around the corner, down the street, to a garage. You may have a wanted level at this point, but don't worry - you should arrive at your destination before this becomes a problem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO