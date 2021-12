We're more than halfway through Series 2 in Forza Horizon 5's seasonal event system, which means we're finally in the Winter Season. That's fitting considering Playground Games is fully in the thick of its holiday celebration. For this week's events, you'll have the opportunity to earn several high-end cars like the Meyers Manx Forza Edition and the Ferrari 599 GTO. This week's lineup also includes several events where you'll need to use Retro Sports Cars, so make sure to check out our advice below if you need some help finding a good one.

