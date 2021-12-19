ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings 12/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 5 days ago

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 18:00 ET in this all-Western battle between two teams with negative records sitting outside the top-8 of the conference. The Kings are 1-4 in their previous five...

