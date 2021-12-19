San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings 12/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/23/21) The Spurs take on the Lakers Thursday night in the final game of their 4 game road trip. After soundly defeating the Clippers 116-92, the Spurs will look to increase their December record to 7-4 with a win over the struggling Lakers. Dejounte Murray gashed the Clippers for his 6th triple double of the season with a line of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Murray has been the undisputed leader for this Spurs team and is heavily in consideration for the Most Improved Player Award. Fortunately for the Spurs, they have been lucky health-wise, as the only player expected to miss the contest is Zach Collins (ankle). Although the Spurs sit at 12-18 on the season, they are better than their record indicates. They have a 0 +/- and a 0.2 net rating, while the 16-16 Lakers have a -2.2 +/- and a -1.4 net rating. The Spurs are a well balanced team with seven players averaging at least 11 points and eight players averaging at least 8 points.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO