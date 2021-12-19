ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open: This is "Face the Nation," December 19

Cover picture for the articleThis week on "Face the Nation," there is frustration...

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.
This week on "Face the Nation," December 12, 2021: Sununu, Murphy, Hill, Gottlieb, de Oliveira, El-Erian

Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European & Russian Affairs. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner. Tulio de Oliveira, Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa. Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser. How to watch "Face the Nation" Date: Sunday, December...
Transcript: DEA Administrator Anne Milgram on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We now turn to the growing opioid crisis, and we want to welcome to the program Anne Milgram, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Good morning to you.
Transcript: Tulio de Oliveira on “Face the Nation”

The following is a full transcript of an interview with Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, that aired Sunday, December 12, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to go now to Dr. Tulio de Oliveira. He leads...
CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
Parent uses right-wing slur during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD's Santa tracker. Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa's location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: "Let’s go Brandon."
VP Kamala Harris Joins Face The Nation On Sunday

TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Kamala Harris will join CBS' Margaret Brennan for a sit-down interview Sunday on Face the Nation. The VP will discuss several topics, including immigration, the pandemic and what the Biden administration's biggest failure has been in its first year.
Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, December 12, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer. Good morning to you. DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: Good...
Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
