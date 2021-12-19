Open: This is "Face the Nation," December 19

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.
Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European & Russian Affairs. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner. Tulio de Oliveira, Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa. Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser.
The following is a transcript of an interview with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We now turn to the growing opioid crisis, and we want to welcome to the program Anne Milgram, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Good morning to you.
The following is a full transcript of an interview with Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, that aired Sunday, December 12, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to go now to Dr. Tulio de Oliveira. He leads...
Fox News host Tammy Bruce is not surprised morale is reportedly low inside the White House as the administration continues to promote "chaos, confusion, and one broken promise after another." "It's a very blue Christmas at the White House," the "Hannity" guest host said Thursday. "Build Back Better is dead....
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly two dozen top Republicans in the lower chamber on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reopen the Capitol for public visitor access. In a letter obtained by Fox News, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer,...
Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD's Santa tracker. Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa's location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: "Let’s go Brandon."
It has now been 53 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 21, the U.S. has sent 606,309,295 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 184.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Kamala Harris will join CBS' Margaret Brennan for a sit-down interview Sunday on Face the Nation. The VP will discuss several topics, including immigration, the pandemic and what the Biden administration's biggest failure has been in its first year.
President Biden will address Americans Tuesday afternoon to announce the administration's latest efforts to combat the new Omicron variant. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with a preview of what those plans could entail.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, December 12, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer. Good morning to you. DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: Good...
The Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) shelter system received 122,000 migrant children who were taken into U.S. custody without their parents in fiscal year 2021, an all-time high that shattered previous records, according to new government figures obtained by CBS News. In fiscal years 2016 and 2019, when...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state.
The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent.
The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant.
There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd.
There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
