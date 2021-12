Since the COVID Pandemic first began in 2020, Bobby Ledbetter has been organizing food giveaways all across north Alabama – distributing thousands of pounds of food to those in need. During the holiday season last year and again this year – Bobby and his staff teamed up with the North Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville and the Cattle Stampede Steakhouse in Ft Payne for another food distribution event.

