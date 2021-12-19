ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Transcript: NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins on “Face the Nation”

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins. Good morning....

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Margaret Brennan
beckershospitalreview.com

Departing NIH Director Dr. Collins reflects on a life in science

The longest serving director of the National Institute for Health, Francis Collins, MD, reflected on his tenure at the agency and his life in science research with CBS on Dec. 20. Dr. Collins was appointed to head the NIH in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama and stayed on for 12...
SCIENCE
Gazette

WATCH: NIH director sings 'Somewhere Past the Pandemic'

Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins took the chance to serenade the public Tuesday to alleviate their struggles, if only for a moment, as they continue to battle the pandemic. "Why, there's a guitar right here," he told the audience and livestream at the Health and Human...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

A Farewell to Dr. Francis Collins

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., is stepping down as NIH director on December 19, 2021, after more than 12 years at the helm. A physician-geneticist, Dr. Collins took office as the 16th NIH director on August 17, 2009, after being appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was asked to continue in his role by President Donald Trump, and in 2021, by President Joe Biden. The longest serving presidentially appointed NIH Director, Dr. Collins' impact on biomedical research and the health of the nation is difficult to overstate. From launching the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative to spearheading NIH’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Collins has steered the country’s largest medical research agency with a calm hand, a scientific mind, and a deep commitment to the well-being of all Americans.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Omicron#Greek#Alpha Beta Delta#Americans
Washington Post

Leadership During Crisis with Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, director of the National Institutes of Health, is stepping down as head of the agency after serving three U.S. presidents for more than a decade. Collins joins Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to discuss his legacy at the helm of the nation’s top biomedical organization and assess the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
SCIENCE
pcrm.org

Scientists Urge Biden to Appoint New NIH Director Who Recognizes Futility of Animal Experiments

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Members of the public and scientists from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine—a national nonprofit with more than 17,000 doctor members—joined together for a demonstration today outside the White House, urging President Joe Biden to appoint a new National Institutes of Health director who prioritizes human-relevant, nonanimal experimentation.
U.S. POLITICS
wsgw.com

Transcript: New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu that aired Sunday, December 12, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION, we turn now to New Hampshire, where COVID cases are on the rise as temperatures drop. Governor Chris Sununu joins us from Newfields. Good morning to you, Governor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wsgw.com

Full transcript: DEA Administrator Anne Milgram on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Full interview: DEA Administrator Anne Milgram on “Face the Nation”. The following is the full transcript of an interview with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram that aired Sunday, December 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We now turn to the growing opioid crisis, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Outgoing NIH director Collins delivers vaccine-focused swan song

Dr. Francis Collins, who has announced plans to retire as director of the National Institutes of Health, has again picked up his guitar on social media to play his "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" parody titled "Somewhere Past the Pandemic." "Somewhere past the pandemic, when we're free, there's a life I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins shut down COVID-19 debate

Recent emails obtained by the American Institute for Economic Research show that Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Francis Collins, MD, former director of the National Institutes of Health, quashed dissenting views from top scientists about pandemic measures, according to an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal Dec. 21.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkupstate.com

Former Upstate NY dentist takes over NIH, becomes Dr. Fauci’s boss

A former Upstate New York dentist has taken over the National Institutes of Health (NIH), becoming Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., has been named the Acting Director of the NIH, effective Monday, December 20. He replaces retiring director Francis Collins, and is believed to be the first dentist to take the helm at the federal government’s focal point for health research.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Dr. Francis Collins: I 'never imagined' so many people would be skeptical of vaccine

Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told PBS on Monday he was shocked by how many Americans are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine. Asked by "NewsHour" anchor Judy Woodruff what he wished he could have pursued more during his tenure at NIH, Collins said he should have invested more in studying human behavior. He suggested it may have given him a better understanding as to why so many people are hesitant about getting the shots.
HEALTH
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB dental alumnus Tabak named acting NIH director

UB dental alumnus Lawrence Tabak, who also served on the UB dental faculty during the 1980s, has been named acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to an announcement this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The appointment was made by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
BUFFALO, NY
wsgw.com

Gottlieb: “No indication” that Omicron causes more severe illness

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday that there is no indication that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes more severe illness, even as it appears to be more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus. “There’s no indication...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy