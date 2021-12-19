ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott + Tim McGraw Share the Screen on ‘1883’ [Exclusive Premiere]

By Sterling Whitaker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1883 premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday night (Dec. 19), and the show features a cast of heavy hitters. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott star in the much-anticipated show, and one of the very earliest episodes features a guest appearance from Billy Bob Thornton. Taste of Country readers...

Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: Time, Cast, Live Stream Info, and More

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the new series is a stark retelling of Western expansion. Per Paramount, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains as they seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett (and cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks), the first two episodes of 1883 will also air on Paramount Network over the next two Sunday nights (more details below).
Popculture

Faith Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Magazine Cover Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883, hits Paramount+ on Dec. 19, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the promotional trail to get people excited about this new Dutton chapter. In a new joint interview with PEOPLE, the superstar couple opened up about 25 years of marriage and their new acting endeavor. However, people couldn't help but focus on Hill's looks in the cover shoot. While Hill was rocking her natural brown and curly hair, fans who know her best as a blonde were shocked at how different she looked.
Deadline

Tom Hanks Enlists To Help Tim McGraw Battle Of Antietam Flashback In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

EXCLUSIVE: Slight spoiler alert. When the first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1883 get their gala premiere tomorrow at Wynn Las Vegas, there will be a very familiar face in the second episode. A famous photograph of the carnage in the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam comes to life, with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character picking himself off the ground following the concussive conflict. A Confederate officer, Dutton can only sit dazed as he surveys death all around him. As Union troops approach, a gloved hand falls on Dutton’s shoulder. He looks up and it is...
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Casts 'Dances With Wolves' Star

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, has added a new actor to its cast, bringing in Dances With Wolves star Graham Greene. According to Collider, Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who helps the Dutton family on their journey to the American West. He joins previously announced main cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton.
Popculture

'1883' Sneak Peek: Get to Know the Dutton Family in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff First Look Photos

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 finally debuts on Paramount+ in two weeks, and the streaming platform released the first photos from the series last month to introduce the new characters to fans. Although the roster of characters includes Dutton family members we have never met before, they are played by two of the biggest country music stars in the world. Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as the ancestors to Kevin Costner's John Dutton.
countryliving.com

See the Photos 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Has Been Dropping on Instagram

On Yellowstone, when family patriarch John Dutton speaks, everyone, from his children to his employees, stops to listen. The same can be said for the actor who portrays him. Kevin Costner is a man of few words on social media, but when he does post, his fans flood his account with likes and comments. Since season 4 of the Paramount Network hit returned on November 7, he's been treating viewers to on-set photos, and they can't get enough.
Popculture

'1883': Billy Bob Thornton Reveals Next Step of His Career Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Premiere

1883 star Billy Bob Thornton's wild career has reached television in recent years, and he has no reason to leave the small screen behind. Following his award-winning turn in Fargo Season 1 and his lead role in Amazon Prime's Goliath, Thornton now stars in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883. That's just the beginning of the next stage for the 66-year-old Oscar-winner as he plans to continue working in movies and television while recording new music.
KTLO

1883 stars Tim McGraw + Faith Hill try to keep their real marriage separate from their on-screen one

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both have plenty of experience acting separately, but in 1883 — the new Paramount+ prequel to Yellowstone — they’re playing husband and wife. However, there are some key differences between their on-screen marriage and their real-life marriage, the couple explain in a new People interview. They try to keep things separate between their life at home and their life on set.
Whiskey Riff

‘1883’ Season Premiere: Watch The First Episode Of The New Yellowstone Prequel HERE

If you were thinking you need to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the first episode of the new Yellowstone prequel, 1883, guess again. You can watch it right HERE. Starring Sam Elliott and country music’s own power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 is the story of how the Duttons came to settle in Montana, making their way from Texas across the treacherous Great Plains to settle on the modern day Dutton Ranch property.
Popculture

Tom Hanks to Appear in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, made a big casting announcement today, revealing that Tom Hanks is set to appear in the new series. He joins previously announced main cast members Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton.The Oscar-winning star is not joining 1883 as a main cast member but, according to Deadline, he does turn up in the second episode during a flashback scene. Hanks portrays Union General George Meade, who Tim McGraw's James Dutton met at the Battle of Antietam — one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles.
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Is Redefining Cool in New Preview

We’ll know soon enough about 1883 and Sam Elliott’s intriguing character. But the 1883 social media team gave us a taste of what Elliott’s Shea Brennan will be about. He’s all kinds of craggy cowboy cool. Using a variety of video screens, the show’s official account gave us many close-up glimpses of Elliott. The video caption — “Sam Elliott redefines cool.” The official account tagged 1883 and Paramount+. The show premieres Dec. 19 on the rebranded CBS streaming service.
Primetimer

Yellowstone prequel 1883 was extremely tough to film

"Making a western is a little like building a time machine out of wooden planks, leather straps and canvas sheets," says Noel Murray of the Paramount+ spinoff of Yellowstone. "But when the cast and crew of the new Paramount+ series 1883 headed into America’s frontier past, some wondered if they would ever make it back. The show’s writer-producer (and sometime director) Taylor Sheridan created 1883 as a prequel to his popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which tells the present-day story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), an aging Montana rancher trying to hold on to the enormous spread his family has owned for generations. Premiering Sunday on Paramount+, 1883 is a Dutton origin story, following the original settlers of the Yellowstone land as they endure the hardships of the Oregon Trail, accompanied by European immigrants and a few skilled frontiersmen. Telling this story required a challenging five-month shoot that is still going — it began in August in a 100-degree Texas swelter and is continuing into the single-digit chill of winter in Montana. The locations have been remote, the days long, and in striving for authenticity Sheridan and his team have pushed themselves to the limit. Calling from the set while putting the finishing touches on the 10-episode series — at press time, shooting was scheduled to wrap in early January, a few weeks after the first episode debuts — Sheridan recalled one particularly draining day when they struggled with something pioneers did all the time: piloting a wagon across a river." Sheridan says: “Here it is the 21st century. And of course we choose a small river. But what we found out is that it’s still almost irresponsibly dangerous. And that’s with multiple stunt people and with us practicing it for weeks on end...Fortunately, no one got hurt. But it was a pretty dicey deal.” Faith Hill, who co-stars with husband Tim McGraw, says: “It is without a doubt, and Tim will say this as well, the most physically and mentally challenging thing we have ever done. It is a beautiful portrayal but I mean, it’s real.” Even Sam Elliott, a veteran of dozens of TV and movie westerns, found 1883 "difficult" to film. “We’re getting it onscreen, and in the end that’s what matters," he says. "This is really going to be something special.”
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Reveals Why He Accepted the Role on the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

While 1883 star Sam Elliott makes a great cowboy he doesn’t always want to be pigeonholed as a Western guy, so why did he take this role?. When speaking with Deadline about the upcoming series that premieres tonight, Elliott talked about why he accepted the role of Shea. The Yellowstone prequel is as Western as it gets. The actor even remembers being asked to be in The Big Lebowski. Somehow he was made to be a cowboy yet again in the Cohen Brothers film.
