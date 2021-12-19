Roaring All the Way: Riders donate 1,000-plus toys to Salvation Army

VALDOSTA – People cheered, motorcycles rumbled and toys were donated midday Saturday. After all had settled down, Salvation Army Capt. Chris Thomas called the endeavor an “act of God.”

For its 29th year, the annual Outback Riders Toy Ride attracted about 950 motorcycles as it roared from Lake Park to Valdosta bringing thousands of toys and dollar donations for the Empty Stocking Fund, a Christmas campaign to ensure no child wakes to an empty stocking Christmas morning.

Fellow Salvation Army Capt. Tasha Thomas said she estimated about 1,000 toys were donated since each rider in the toy ride was tasked with bringing one unwrapped toy.

Because of this event, kids ages from infant to teen years in the Salvation Army’s service area will be able to enjoy something for Christmas.

Its local service area includes Lowndes, Echols, Berrien and Lanier counties and so far about 400 families have registered to receive toys through the Empty Stocking Fund. It totals about 1,068 children. The Salvation Army, Guardian Bank and The Valdosta Daily Times are partners in the Empty Stocking Fund.

It will be a beautiful sight, Tasha said.

“It’s tiring but it’s a good tired,” she said. “We put a lot of work into what we’re doing. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

But the same goes for the Outback Riders who put on the toy ride each year.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, who’s appeared at all 29 rides, said he wanted to extend a big thank you for everyone who set a standard for humanity in the event.

“You guys come from just about every county in Georgia and multiple states to do stuff for the kids in our community, so thank you for what you do,” Matheson said. “Jimmy Land walked in and said ‘I’ve got about a dozen bikers that want to do something special,’ 29 years ago and look what it’s grown into.”

Emily Lumpkin, a member of the Betsy Bells, came from her home just across the Florida-Georgia line to give away some stuffed bears this year.

She’s been a part of the toy ride for about five years and said it’s the kids that keep her coming back.

“I just enjoy this event because it really helps the kids a lot in a good and organized way,” Lumpkin said.

The Salvation Army will give out the toys this week to all registered families.

As the Empty Stocking Fund will allow the Salvation Army to buy even more toys, the children will be able to receive three toys this year.

Toys may also be given to families who registered late in the case of a surplus after all registered families have been served.

Tasha Thomas said the Outback Riders have done something wonderful and she’s happy the Salvation Army gets to be a conduit for their efforts.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to: Empty Stocking Fund c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.