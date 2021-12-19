The only thing worse than the Patriots’ putrid first half performance Saturday night was the NFL Network’s feed. During the game’s opening quarters, droves of Patriots fans took to social media to complain about the lagging images they saw on their TV screens. As a result, viewers were forced to watch the Colts’ early dominance in slow and choppy motion.

The most problematic feed appeared to be WBZ, which was simulcasting the game from NFL Network. This humble blogger stuck with the NFL Network telecast, and didn’t encounter many problems, outside of some video pauses in the third quarter.

There is something quaint about fans lamenting technical difficulties on Twitter. It brings us back to the hellscape of a website’s early days, before trolls and Russian bots took over the platform. The fans who were tweeting about their issues just wanted to feel like they weren’t alone.

After all, social media is all about bringing people together.

For several years, the NFL has scheduled late-season games for Saturday night slots on NFL Network. It’s a smart move that fills the void of college football, and allows the NFL to more completely dominate everyone’s lives. This year, there are even going to be two games on Christmas Day.

It would be a Christmas Miracle if we could watch the games without tweeting in agony over a bad picture.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .