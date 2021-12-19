Chicago's Jay Johnston bounced from 'Bob's Burgers' over Jan. 6 link

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There's been a shakeup in the cast of a popular animated show, and it involves a Chicago native.

In its first 11 seasons of “Bob’s Burgers” on FOX, Jay Johnston brought the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. to life. Fans may have noticed the absence of the character in the latest season, and there is now some clarity about that.

Reports published by The Daily Beast and other media outlets say Johnston, a Chicago native and Second City alum, has been banned from the show after being accused of attending the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnston, 53, has not been arrested or charged.

Show creators of “Bob’s Burgers” have remained quiet, but several actors have linked Johnston to the insurrection attempt through FBI photographs. Others have said the actor told them he was there.

Johnston has also been accused of having ties to the founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

Johnston’s TV and film credits include “Mr. Show,” “Better Call Saul” and “Men in Black II.”