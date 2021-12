The Bucs are looking to rebound from last week’s 9-0 loss to the Saints with a win against the Panthers in Carolina. A victory by Tampa Bay means the Bucs clinch the NFC South title for the first time since 2007 and a home playoff game. The Bucs enter the game with a 10-4 record, while the 5-9 Panthers are reeling from four straight losses. Carolina is expected to start Cam Newton at quarterback, but play Sam Darnold, who has been cleared for contact following a mid-season shoulder injury.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO