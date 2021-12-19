ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Olympic speed skater charged with defrauding millions of dollars from the government

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Former Olympic speed skater Allison Marie Baver has been charged with defrauding the government of millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Utah says the 41-year-old obtained a total of $10 million in loans obtained through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Baver has been charged with eight federal counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering.

According to court documents, Baver is charged with making false statements on loan applications for a company she owns, Allison Baver Entertainment, LLC. During the period of April 13, 2020, to April 26, 2020, officials say Baver submitted eight different loan applications to Northeast Bank and Meridian Bank. In each application, Baver allegedly sought $10 million of PPP loan funding.

Court documents say Baver claimed her company’s monthly payroll averaged between $4,000,000 to $4,769,583 for 100 to 430 employees when in reality, Allison Baver Entertainment had no employees and no average monthly payroll. Baver was able to obtain $10 million in funding, which prosecutors say she transferred to a separate bank account and used a portion of to invest in the production of a film.

Best known as an Olympic speed skater, Baver won a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics in the women’s 3000m relay after competing in the 2002 and 2006 Olympics.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the rise in PPP loan fraud spiked exponentially, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fraud cases became so numerous that in May 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat pandemic-related fraud.

Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy was recently sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and spending the funds on luxury goods and at a casino.

Comments / 1

Spcl Agent Shaw
3d ago

Although I didn't work on this case personally, these charges emerged from an investigation out of my group. SLC, UT POD-CI. Proud of my Team.

Reply
3
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

Plea deal in $1 million Alabama COVID relief fraud could lead to more cases

A Mobile-area case of COVID-19 assistance fraud may have topped $1 million in aid improperly claimed by dozens of applicants, according to federal prosecutors. A Saraland woman, Corine Campbell, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as a firearms charge. The charge relates to illicit Paycheck Protection Program loans involving two other participants, but that may be the tip of the iceberg: Prosecutors say Campbell “admits the United States could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she conspired with others to prepare or assisted in preparing more than 50 false PPP loan applications during the time frame alleged in the conspiracy count, which resulted in actual or attempted fraud totaling $1,000,000.”
ALABAMA STATE
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing More Than $1.1 Million in Government Funds

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Eddie Ray Johnson, Jr., age 60, of Brandywine, Maryland, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, with the first 12 months to be served in home confinement, for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to use his government-issued travel credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances. In addition, Judge Grimm ordered Johnson to perform 500 hours of community service, pay a $15,000 fine, forfeit $4,000 seized during a search on November 6, 2019, and pay restitution of $1,157,540.69.
BRANDYWINE, MD
MarketWatch

‘Like a heavy anchor, he’s taken his entire family down’: Operator of credit repair business and 7 relatives sentenced in $3.4 million identity fraud case

If you can’t trust your family, who can you trust?. The operator of a North Carolina credit repair business has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for creating fake police reports to clean up his clients’ bad credit and enlisting his family to help run a $3.4 million credit card fraud scheme at Lowe’s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

2 Florida men guilty of running $35M COVID-19 fraud scheme

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two South Florida men have pleaded guilty in Ohio to leading a nationwide scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $35 million in COVID-19 relief loans. James Stote, 55, of Hollywood, Florida, and Phillip Augustin, 52, of Coral Springs, Florida, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Akron, Ohio, federal court to conspiracy to commit […]
FLORIDA STATE
miheadlines.com

Two Charged with Unemployment Insurance Benefit Fraud with actual Losses in Excess of $3.2 Million

DETROIT, MI – Two defendants have been charged in criminal complaints for their roles in unemployment insurance benefit fraud schemes. Tauheed Salik Wilder, 39-years-old, of Detroit, and Shuqueni Renee Franklin, 30-years-old, of Shelby Township, are charged in separate complaints with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Wilder and Franklin were arrested today.
DETROIT, MI
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

