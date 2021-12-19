Cowboys RB Tony Pollard active vs. Giants

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have made running back Tony Pollard active for today's game at the New York Giants.

Pollard didn't play in last week's win at Washington while dealing with a torn plantar fascia. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report after getting in two limited practices this week.

It's unknown how much Pollard will play, but the team elevated running back JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad for the second straight week. Corey Clement, who formed a one-two punch with Ezekiel Elliott last week, will also be active.

The team's inactive list is below.