ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard active vs. Giants

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZcAB_0dR4Swei00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have made running back Tony Pollard active for today's game at the New York Giants.

Pollard didn't play in last week's win at Washington while dealing with a torn plantar fascia. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report after getting in two limited practices this week.

It's unknown how much Pollard will play, but the team elevated running back JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad for the second straight week. Corey Clement, who formed a one-two punch with Ezekiel Elliott last week, will also be active.

The team's inactive list is below.

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Cowboys rule out LT Tyron Smith vs. Washington; RB Tony Pollard off injury report

The Cowboys have ruled out left tackle Tyron Smith for Sunday night’s game against Washington. After not taking part in practice all week, Dallas announced the decision on the team’s official injury report Friday afternoon. Smith also missed last week’s game against the Giants. On Thursday, Cowboys...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys get major Tony Pollard injury update ahead of Week 16 vs. Washington

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is still nursing a foot injury, but he is now in line to feature in the Week 16 matchup against the Washington Football Team. Although he was not a full participant in practice this week, Pollard was not given any injury designation and thus will play in the upcoming NFC East rematch with Washington.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Will Grier
Person
Corey Clement
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Is Angry at What a Boston Radio Station Said About The Bills

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots at Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The first matchup in early December was in a windstorm, with 45 mph wind gusts that made passing extremely difficult and kicking nearly impossible. The Patriots won 14-10, despite the fact rookie quarterback Mac Jones was only trusted to throw the ball three times.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
993
Followers
2K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy