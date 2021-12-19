Dog Caught On Camera Stealing Box Of Treats In Texas Neighborhood

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like one pup had a bone to pick with his neighbor.

A dog in Lubbock, Texas , was caught on camera stealing a 10-pound box of Milk Bone dog biscuits off a resident's front porch shortly after Amazon had dropped it off.

The surveillance video of the "porch pirate" was posted on TikTok and NextDoor , a social networking app for neighborhoods , by Willy Mills over the weekend. It shows what looks like a husky marching up to Mills' front lawn, grabbing the box of Milk Bone treats and then effortlessly trotting off onto the neighborhood street. The robbery took place in broad daylight.

Mills, the original poster, shared another photo in the comments of the post of other Amazon packages left on the front porch — there are about eight visible packages. He said the dog only took the one of Milk Bone dog biscuits.

Neighbors who commented on the NextDoor post were definitely convinced this was not that pup's first rodeo.

"Looks experienced," one person said.

"It was on a mission!! Very determined!!!" said another.

Other neighbors said the dog just crossed itself off Santa's nice list this Christmas.

"He's been a good dog all year until now," one person said.

One commenter asked Mills if it was his own dog. Mills replied, "Haha no - I hope he or she has a home and was found. Not sure if stray or just on the prowl for milk bones."

Mills also made sure to say he wasn't mad about the "pooch pirate" incident. He hops to find the dog's owners and share the video with them. "It's been a hoot," he said.