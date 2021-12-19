ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons take on the Heat on 14-game skid

Miami Heat (18-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6.5; over/under is 204.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its 14-game skid when the Pistons play Miami.

The Pistons are 3-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Heat have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Nov. 24, with Tyler Herro scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Herro is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 103.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: day to day (quad), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Marcus Garrett: unknown (eye), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

