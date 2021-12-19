Cavs-Hawks game postponed due to Cleveland COVID outbreak, Trae Young also positive

Another NBA game has been postponed due to COVID.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks will not play on Sunday night as the Cavs battle a COVID outbreak within the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Cavs had five players test positive on Sunday morning, which brought their total to seven as Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were placed into the COVID protocols on Saturday.

Among the players who tested positive on Sunday was center Jarret Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler, and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard. Meanwhile, the Hawks also placed All-Star Trae Young into the health and safety protocols as he tested positive for the virus.

The Hawks do not have any other players in the protocol but Young is a significant loss. He is averaging 27.3 points per game, second in the NBA, and is third in the league with 9.3 assists per game.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require two negative tests 24 hours apart in order for a player to exit them.

This marks the third game the NBA has had to postpone due to COVID outbreaks as cases spike among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals across the country.

The NHL and NFL are also dealing with COVID outbreaks in their respective leagues, including the Cleveland Browns, who had their game against the Las Vegas Raiders postponed on Saturday and moved to Tuesday in order to allow more time for players to test negative and return.

The Cavs are among the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The team has won six straight and improved to 19-12 with a win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. It is unclear if that game is also in jeopardy.

