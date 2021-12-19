ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs-Hawks game postponed due to Cleveland COVID outbreak, Trae Young also positive

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbdjC_0dR4Qd3j00

Another NBA game has been postponed due to COVID.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks will not play on Sunday night as the Cavs battle a COVID outbreak within the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , the Cavs had five players test positive on Sunday morning, which brought their total to seven as Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were placed into the COVID protocols on Saturday.

Among the players who tested positive on Sunday was center Jarret Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler, and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard. Meanwhile, the Hawks also placed All-Star Trae Young into the health and safety protocols as he tested positive for the virus.

The Hawks do not have any other players in the protocol but Young is a significant loss. He is averaging 27.3 points per game, second in the NBA, and is third in the league with 9.3 assists per game.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require two negative tests 24 hours apart in order for a player to exit them.

This marks the third game the NBA has had to postpone due to COVID outbreaks as cases spike among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals across the country.

The NHL and NFL are also dealing with COVID outbreaks in their respective leagues, including the Cleveland Browns, who had their game against the Las Vegas Raiders postponed on Saturday and moved to Tuesday in order to allow more time for players to test negative and return.

The Cavs are among the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The team has won six straight and improved to 19-12 with a win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. It is unclear if that game is also in jeopardy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. , and his tweets can be seen embedded below. Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID tracker: Five games postponed this week; Trae Young, Kevin Durant among stars in protocols

The uptick in COVID-19 cases around the NBA this month has impacted the availability of dozens of players and has caused the league to postpone multiple games. As COVID numbers rise, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides are also discussing modifications to its health and safety protocols.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Isaac Okoro
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Lamar Stevens
sportstalkatl.com

Two more Hawks join Trae Young in COVID-19 protocols

As COVID positive tests ravage the NBA, the Hawks had been relatively lucky. Well, that luck has run out; first, Trae Young entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of the team’s Sunday matchup with the Cavaliers, which was eventually moved as Cleveland dealt with an outbreak of their own. Now, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are the latest Hawks to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs are officially the best team in the Eastern Conference

The Cavs are the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, so say we all. Wait, wrong thing. No, this isn’t Battlestar Galactica, but instead, the NBA Power Rankings who are saying such outlandish things. The Cavs? The best team in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs to sign veteran center using hardship exemption

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption following the team having several players placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. Kornet will give the Cavaliers some depth and a much-needed body as the team tries to navigate through a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs Hawks#Cleveland Covid#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#Nhl#The Cleveland Browns#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Boston Celtics
Cavaliers Nation

Report: NBA postpones Sunday’s game between Cavs and Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ match against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday has reportedly been postponed. It was reported earlier that a COVID-19 outbreak had occurred within the Cavs organization, with several of the team’s players testing positive. It seems that Cleveland will not be able to field an adequate...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
WXIA 11 Alive

Trae Young reportedly enters NBA COVID protocols, team's game postponed for tonight

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The NBA has postponed the Hawks-Cavaliers game for tonight that Trae Young was set to miss after entering protocols. The cause for the postponement is reportedly Cleveland's shortage of players due to COVID. Original story below. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has reportedly entered the NBA's...
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy