ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders blasts Joe Manchin over Build Back Better opposition: 'He's going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia'

By John L. Dorman, Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZfl2_0dR4QKU200
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) talks to reporters outside the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Sanders on Sunday criticized Manchin for declaring his opposition to the Build Back Better Act.
  • "I think he's going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia," he said.
  • Manchin had been a holdout on backing the more ambitious elements of the social-spending bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday sharply criticized Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia over the moderate lawmaker's declaration that he would oppose President Joe Biden's signature Build Back Better Act, the sweeping social-spending bill.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Sanders told host Jake Tapper that Manchin would have "a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia" over his opposition to the roughly $2 trillion bill that Democrats have been negotiating for nearly a year.

—The Recount (@therecount) December 19, 2021

"Well, I think he's going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn't have the guts to take on the drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs," he said. "West Virginia is one of the poorest states in this country. You got elderly people and disabled people who would like to stay at home. He's going to have to tell the people of West Virginia why he doesn't want to expand Medicare to cover dental hearing and eyeglasses."

He continued: "I've been to West Virginia a number of times, and it's a great state, beautiful people, but it is a state that is struggling. And he's going to have to tell the people of West Virginia why he's rejecting what the scientists of the world are telling us that we have to act boldly and transform our energy system to protect future generations from the devastation of climate change."

A visibly angry Sanders then ripped into Manchin's support of defense budgets increases and accused him of being out of touch with his own constituents.

"Joe Manchin voted for a huge increase in military spending. Manchin voted for an infrastructure bill which added $250 billion to the deficit. The truth of the matter is that if you look at the military budget $770 billion times that by 10 years, it is four times is higher than what the build back better plan is," he said.

For you

He continued: "Mr. Manchin says he's representing the people of West Virginia. Why don't you do a poll? Can CNN do a poll and you ask the people of West Virginia whether or not they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You ask them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and eyeglasses. I told Manchin I'll pay for the damn poll in West Virginia. See how the people of West Virginia feel."

During his presidential campaign last year, Biden ran on implementing the ambitious Democratic social-spending blueprint, which would include funding for universal pre-K for six years, childcare subsidies, and an expansion of Medicare to cover hearing aids, among other items.

In November, Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a huge achievement for the party. The legislation, officially known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was a core tenet of Biden's agenda centered on repairing the nation's beleaguered transportation network, in addition to boosting access to broadband connections and putting into place a network of electric vehicle chargers.

However, the legislation initially languished in Congress for months due to intraparty disagreements about the size and scale of the Build Back Better Act, which Sanders and leading progressives earlier this year hoped would total nearly $6 trillion.

The legislation was later cut to $3.5 trillion by Senate Democrats. Then it emerged as a roughly $2 trillion framework after Democrats trimmed the package to assuage the fiscal concerns of moderates like Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Progressive angst about Manchin's motives in the negotiation process never dissipated, especially from lawmakers in "The Squad" including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who for months insisted that the larger social-spending package be passed in tandem with the infrastructure package.

Both lawmakers eventually voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, along with Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — the only members of the Democratic House caucus to do so. The bipartisan bill passed as a result of 13 Republicans who crossed over to back the legislation, much to the ire of former President Donald Trump.

Pressley on "State of the Union" Sunday expressed that her lack of trust in Manchin fueled her opposition to untethering the two major infrastructure bills and resulted in her "no" vote for the bipartisan legislation.

"To be clear my lack and deficit of trust was about Senator Manchin," she told Tapper. "He has continued to move the goal post. He has never negotiated in good faith and he is obstructing the President's agenda."

She emphasized: "We cannot allow one lone senator from West Virginia to obstruct the President's agenda, to obstruct the people's agenda."

Comments / 5

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler. Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin “The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. […]
BUSINESS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Independent

Voices: I’m from West Virginia and I’m angry — at Joe Manchin and Bette Midler

Joe Manchin has, once again, made it a rough week to be West Virginian.The former governor and current senator makes decision after decision that stand in stark contrast to anything remotely helpful for his constituents. His current and most egregious fumble includes shooting down the Build Back Better bill, which aimed to create millions of jobs for working- and middle-class citizens, as well as tackle the climate crisis and provide affordable healthcare to older and disabled Americans.“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#Cnn#Democrats#Medicare
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

338K+
Followers
22K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy