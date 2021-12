FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots had a chance to clinch the AFC East last weekend, but… well we won’t get into that. They have a chance to clinch this week when they host the Buffalo Bills in a massive AFC East showdown. And even if they don’t clinch the division, which would require some help on Monday night, the Patriots can still clinch a playoff spot on Sunday. Clinching the AFC East is fairly simple for the Pats. Beat the Bills on Sunday, and then hope the Dolphins lose to or tie the Saints in New Orleans on Monday night. That’s it. Should...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO