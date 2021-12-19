ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

By Jonathan Fernandez
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFlBb_0dR4P1lH00

The Chicago native, who had verbally committed to Notre Dame back in June, signed a letter of intent to play for Northwestern Thursday.

Jack Lausch verbally committed to playing both baseball and football at Notre Dame in June of 2021. He was slated to play in the outfield for the baseball team and be a preferred walk-on at the quarterback position for the football program. That plan and Lausch were thrown for a loop when Northwestern offered on Dec. 6 and by December 13 Lausch had officially committed to the Wildcats.

“We stole one and I'm fired up about it,” Northwestern football head coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a press conference Thursday. “Jack’s a winner, he's a freakshow athlete. (He is) a young man who has the opportunity to come in and be a great dual threat quarterback for us.”

Lausch is a 6-foot-3, 195 pound quarterback with startling quickness and athleticism for someone of his stature. The Chicago native is coming off a huge senior season in which he won the Tony Lawless Player of the Year for the CCL Blue Conference. Lausch showed flashes of what he can do with both his arm and his legs in his final season at Brother Rice, throwing for 2,447 yards and 20 touchdowns and running for a total of 1,084 yards and 21 touchdowns.

So, how did Northwestern manage to pry away a two-sport athlete away from Notre Dame?

Lausch told The Chicago Tribune that he was hoping to eventually earn a football scholarship as a walk-on at Notre Dame, but once the Wildcats offered, he knew he had to seize the best opportunity for himself.

“The recruiting process was tough,” Lausch admitted. “With COVID and all the other circumstances we faced, we were a little behind. I just had faith something was coming up and something did … this is something I’ve wanted for a really long time so to get one (scholarship offer), it was awesome.”

For Fitzgerald and Northwestern, their pitch to Lausch was simple. The head coach said in his media availability Thursday that he spoke to Lausch about the school’s academic and athletic resources, as well as the coaching staff’s ability to develop talent.

While it is unclear whether Lausch will suit up for the Northwestern baseball team, Fitzgerald was open to the idea. “Absolutely I had Josh (Northwestern baseball coach) get involved,” the head coach said. “Looking at what Jack is as an athlete, we’re going to do everything we can here to support him and whatever he pursues … (I) told him I’d love him to be the next Bo Jackson, so let's go do it.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

Former Wildcat Greg Newsome II Out of NFL Action with a Concussion

OFFICIAL: WR Reggie Fleurima Commits to Northwestern

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jonathan Fernandez at @JFERN31

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Concussion#American Football#How Northwestern Football#The Chicago Tribune
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
74
Followers
138
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy