Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

By ESPN.com news services
 5 days ago

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Young has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, sources...

ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young reacts to LeBron James’ controversial COVID-19 post as he sits in protocols

The NBA has recently been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. Many teams have been down as many as 10 players and have been forced to utilize the league’s hardship exception to replace some of their role players, and even stars. Both Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have spent time in the NBA’s COVID protocols, with Young set to miss Atlanta’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. In a since-deleted Instagram post, LeBron seemingly downplayed the effects of COVID-19. Amid the social media chaos, Young reacted to LeBron’s post.
NBA
CBS 46

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young proposes to girlfriend Shelby Miller

ATLANTA (CBS36) — Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Trae Young surprised fans on Instagram when he announced he popped the question to now fiancée Shelby Miller. The star point guard posted stunning photos of the couple featuring blue balloons and an impressive ring. Young captioned the photo "what a night" with the hashtag 'future mrs. Young'
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Delon Wright for Trae Young on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Wright will make his first start this season after Trae Young was ruled out for health protocol purposes. In an elevated role against an Orlando team allowing a 112.5 defensive rating, our models project Wright to score 30.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,700.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE

Comments / 0

