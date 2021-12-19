ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Attleboro Hockey Rink Dedicated In Honor Of A.J. Quetta

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIY6W_0dR4OuSk00

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – There was a packed house inside Attleboro’s New England Sports Village Saturday night for the dedication of A.J. Quetta Rink.

Quetta is the former Bishop Feehan hockey player turned assistant coach who is recovering from a spinal cord injury suffered last year during a game.

This weekend, the venue formerly known as Premiere Rink hosted its first hockey tournament under the new name.

“It’s fun to have a place named after you. You know this place is going to stick around for a while and generations down the road people see my name and that means a lot,” Quetta said. “Those are best parts of my life to play a game like that and with crowds like that.”

A.J.’s Army, a worldwide movement inspired by Quetta, said that all money raised from the tournament will go toward helping Quetta and his recovery.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Attleboro, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Knighton Returning To Revolution For 12th Season — The Most In Club History

FOXBORO (CBS) — Brad Knighton isn’t going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract, which means Knighton is returning for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a New England uniform — the most in club history. Knighton has amassed 81 regular season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record over his career, with two additional postseason appearances. He’s made 52 of those appearances with New England, and is one of five Revolution players to start at least 50 league games in goal for the club. In addition, Knighton ranks second in club history...
MLS
MIX 94.9

Memorial Honoring Mack Motzko to be Dedicated at the MAC

ST. CLOUD -- There is a special event being organized here in St. Cloud to honor the life of Mack Motzko. Pack the Mac for Mack is Thursday, December 30th at 7:15 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The night is being organized by the Cathedral Hockey Booster Club. Spokesman...
NHL
WJON

Memorial Honoring Mack Motzko to be Dedicated at the MAC

ST. CLOUD -- There is a special event being organized here in St. Cloud to honor the life of Mack Motzko. Pack the Mac for Mack is Thursday, December 30th at 7:15 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The night is being organized by the Cathedral Hockey Booster Club. Spokesman...
NHL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy