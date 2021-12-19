ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones Wants To Flush Patriots’ Loss To Colts ‘Down The Toilet’

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTRVU_0dR4Ota100

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For the duration of the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak, things were going smoothly for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. On Saturday night, he hit a roadblock.

With a pair of bad interceptions, a huge sack, a delay of game  penalty, and three scoreless quarters of football, Jones and the Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 24 on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The comeback bid was worthy but ultimately came up short, with the early mistakes being too much to overcome in the 27-17 loss.

After the game, Jones said it’s best to just move on from the loss as quickly as possible.

“We didn’t do very much well,” Jones said. “So we have to look at ourselves, and [have] a quick turnaround, flush this game down the toilet, and just roll — starting [Saturday] night. Get on to the next game and be ready to roll for next week.”

Jones made some costly errors in the game, notably throwing two interceptions — one deep in the red zone before halftime — and throwing incomplete on a fourth down for a turnover on downs midway through the third quarter.

Though he did throw a pair of touchdowns to Hunter Henry — the second of which was legitimately impressive — but the mistakes were critical. The 23-year-old took blame for the mistakes and for the team coming out flat in a big game on the road.

“I just don’t think it was our best effort. It starts with me, just throughout the week, we didn’t have a great practice every day. So it is what it is,” Jones said.

When pressed for more, Jones added: “I just think we — starting with me — just the energy was kind of low, maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because, whatever, we come off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well. And that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way, so we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game, it’s not the end of the world. But at the same time, we can play with those guys — and they played great — but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So we’ve just gotta move on from it.”

Jones also didn’t make any excused for his interceptions.

“Yeah I just threw it right to him,” Jones lamented after the game. “I mean, that was a good play [by Darius Leonard], but unacceptable. And you can’t win until you stop from losing. And I mean, I handed the ball to the guy. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, and I just shot ’em in the foot myself by giving them a short field and giving them the ball. So that’s just my fault. I’ll learn from it but I’m not gonna be gun-shy or anything. Just learn from it and move on.”

Jones and the offense will have to shake off the sloppy night — which also featured critical false start penalties, an ineligible player downfield penalty, a holding penalty, and an illegal block penalty — because there’s a big one on the docket next weekend. Bills-Patriots, Part II is scheduled for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the day after Christmas. Jones threw just three passes in the Patriots’ win in windy Buffalo two weeks ago, but he’ll likely have to do a lot more for the Patriots in a game that could decide the AFC East winner.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Was Happy To See This Ex-Patriots QB Get Starting Shot

Talk about a whirlwind week for Garrett Gilbert. Last Friday morning, Gilbert was a practice squad quarterback for the New England Patriots, fourth on the depth chart behind Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. Four days later, he was starting for the Washington Football Team in a game that had playoff implications in the NFC.
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots LB Blasts Mac Jones For Postgame Comments

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left a lot of people scratching their heads with his postgame comments after their loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past week. During his postgame press conference, Jones blamed the team’s struggles against the Colts on “a bad week of practice” – an excuse few people took at face value. After several days of thinking about it, one former Patriots linebacker has an idea why Jones said that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Mac Jones Has Honest Reaction To Poor Performance vs. Colts

The Mac Jones hype train took a significant hit in Week 15. After stringing together seven straight wins behind some solid play, the rookie QB and his Patriots squad fell to the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend. In the 27-17 loss, he threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
NFL
CBS Boston

What To Watch For In Week 16’s Patriots-Bills Rematch

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots and the Bills got together a few weeks ago in Buffalo, it was one of the most unique and unforgettable football games of the season. Now they’ll meet again at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with the AFC East on the line. New England’s Week 15 loss in Indianapolis opened the door for Buffalo to win the AFC East — a door the Patriots can pretty much slam shut with a win on Sunday. But if the Pats let the Bills even the season series, Buffalo will then have the inside track to win the division....
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Colts#Bills#American Football#Flush Patriots#Cbs Boston Boston
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy