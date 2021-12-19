ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Real-life Quidditch to change its name partly to distance itself from J.K. Rowling's 'anti-trans positions'

By Alia Shoaib
 5 days ago
J. K. Rowling attends HBO's "Finding The Way Home" world premiere on December 11, 2019. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
  • Real-life Quidditch said it plans to change it's name partly to distance itself from J.K. Rowling's "anti-trans positions."
  • Two Quidditch organizations said that the author's views did not reflect the sport's "progressive" values.
  • They also said that the Warner Bros. trademark on the name had limited its ability to expand.

Related
Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘A turning point’: Quidditch leagues to change name; Rowling’s transphobic

Quidditch leagues inspired by the magical game from “Harry Potter” will be dropping their name to both distance themselves from J.K. Rowling’s “anti-trans positions” and avoid trademark concerns, the leagues said. US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch released a joint statement saying the leagues have...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
TheDailyBeast

Two Real-World Quidditch Groups Will Change Name Over J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

The two top real-world, Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch organizations in the U.S. will seek to change their name in part over author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, they announced this week. In a joint press release, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch cited their push for gender equality (including an in-game rule that no more than four of the same gender can be on a team) as a countermeasure to Rowling’s “anti-trans” remarks. “Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction,” the two said. Other reasons for the rebrand include the desire to expand into different sponsorships and broadcast ventures, something handicapped by Warner Bros’ ownership over the “quidditch” trademark. The two groups will commission a survey for input on their new names.
SOCIETY
