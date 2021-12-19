ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Everything was so confusing': 48 people test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas ship

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Forty-eight people on board Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship that ended a seven-day sailing in Miami on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 during the cruise, the cruise line said in an updated statement shared Monday morning.

Those 48 people who tested positive represented 0.78% of the 6,091 passengers and crew members on board Symphony of the Seas,  which left Miami on Dec. 11 and made stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay (Royal Caribbean's private island), the cruise line said in an updated statement provided Monday morning by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro.

Initially, the cruise line reported 44 cases on board. "This number (48) includes four additional close contacts which were identified as COVID-19 positive at the end of the voyage," Sierra-Caro said Monday. "The guests were quarantined on board and assisted upon the ship’s arrival on Dec. 18."

All passengers 12 and older were required to be fully vaccinated and to test negative to board the Symphony of the Seas ship. The ship sailed with 95% of the onboard community fully vaccinated on the Dec. 11 to Dec. 18 cruise, with 98% of those people who tested positive being fully vaccinated, Royal Caribbean said.

On Saturday, the cruise line also notified passengers from that trip and from two others (a sailing that departed Dec. 4 and one that departed Dec. 18) that a passenger who sailed on that same ship earlier this month tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We were notified by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that a guest on board our (December) 4th cruise tested positive and it was identified as omicron," Sierra-Caro  said Saturday. "They asked us to notify guests on the sailing – the one that ended today – and the current one."

►Odyssey of the Seas: Newest Royal Caribbean ship makes brief return to port due to COVID

►COVID on a cruise: How a breakthrough case sent one couple from an ocean view balcony to the 'dungeon'

In the email to the passengers who sailed on the three cruises on Symphony of the Seas, Royal Caribbean outlined what happened.

"This guest did not report symptoms to our onboard medical teams as outlined in our health protocols," the cruise line said in a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY. "Their post cruise test results were subsequently confirmed as the omicron variant."

The 48 cases on the recently disembarked cruise "were found as a result of immediately identifying close contacts after a guest tested positive," Sierra-Caro said, noting each person was quarantined quickly.

Initially, Royal Caribbean said that everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic. In the statement Monday morning, it said that "everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we continuously monitored their health."

Six passengers disembarked earlier in the cruise and were transported home. The rest of the passengers were assisted Saturday at disembarkation in Miami, Sierra-Caro said.

In the email to passengers, Royal Caribbean said that the cases on the Dec. 11th sailing were "unrelated to the omicron case from the guest who sailed on Dec. 4th."

It is not immediately clear why the cases were unrelated.

The cruise line advised that passengers visit a certified testing center three to five days after disembarkation, per CDC guidance.

On Saturday, the CDC said in a statement that the agency was aware of the situation on Symphony of the Seas and that it was working with the cruise line to gather more information.

On Monday, the CDC told USA TODAY in a statement provided by spokesperson David Daigle that the health agency continues to work with Royal Caribbean to gather information about the cases and potential exposures. The CDC added that "RCI collected specimens from the voyage that sailed from 12/11-12/18 for genetic sequencing."

On the CDC’s cruise ship color status list , Symphony of the Seas is “Yellow,” indicating that the “CDC has investigated and the ship remains under observation,” according to the agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcsdT_0dR4OoPc00
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP

►Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean: Update onboard mask requirement as omicron spreads

►'What a mess': Travelers scrap plans to visit New York City as omicron shutters performances

Passengers say Royal Caribbean was overwhelmed

Connor O'Dell, 29, from Orlando, Florida , was traveling with a party of 12 on the Symphony of the Seas sailing that wrapped up Saturday. Six of his traveling companions tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone in their group was fully vaccinated and most had had a booster shot, O'Dell said.

O'Dell and his fiance, James Johnson, 36, tested negative, he said.

The first person who tested positive in their group was Johnson's aunt, who is 66 and at high risk for COVID-19, O'Dell said. She was symptomatic and reported her symptoms to Royal Caribbean Thursday during the cruise.

"She was very symptomatic," O'Dell said, noting she had a bad cough and sore throat, and that neither a doctor nor nurse gave her an in-depth physical exam or asked her about preexisting conditions. "We all knew the risks of going on the ship – the problem is that we were promised a set of protocols (or) adequate medical staffing and they were never adhered to."

It took around four hours for a nurse to come to administer a coronavirus test and get a result. Johnson's aunt was then quarantined for the rest of the trip.

Johnson said he contacted medical staff and, after several attempts, he reached a nurse who told him that they were understaffed. He asked if the ship's medical team could check on his aunt. His aunt received a call the next day.

Out of their party, she was the only one who was checked in on by the cruise line at all, even after five others tested positive, Johnson said.

Johnson and O'Dell self-quarantined but later were told that they could leave their stateroom after the positive test came back on Johnson's aunt, even though they had been spending time together as a group.

"We kept asking 'are you sure we can leave?'" Johnson said. After half an hour, O'Dell said that they were asked by crew members to isolate again.

Johnson said that they received conflicting results, with his cousin being told she tested positive, then later told that it was actually her boyfriend who was positive.

"They were so overwhelmed," Johnson said. "They just kept saying something (and then) changing what they were saying. Everything was so confusing," he said.

When asked to comment on whether staff was overwhelmed and if the protocol wasn't followed properly, Sierra-Caro said that wasn't the case.

"Our staff was able to handle all the cases on board and we followed all of our protocols for testing and quarantine," Sierra-Caro said.

As omicron spreads, cruise industry says it's focused on health and safety

Cruise Lines International Association, the leading trade organization for the cruise industry, told USA TODAY Monday in a statement that health and safety are the cruise industry's "highest priority."

"Together with our members, we are monitoring developments related to the Omicron variant and remain closely engaged with local and national authorities in the places where cruises sail," the association said in a statement provided by Bari Golin-Blaugrund, vice president of strategic communications.

The cruise lines association continued that the protocols which include testing, masking, vaccination and other measures were "designed with variants in mind."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Everything was so confusing': 48 people test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas ship

Comments / 540

LETS GO BRANDON
5d ago

but... but.... but... how can we blame this on the unvaxed when everyone was vaccinated? 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆

Reply(98)
314
The Farmers
5d ago

They need to skip the vaccine mandates! Require people to be tested prior and just deal with them if they become ill just like other diseases.

Reply(11)
75
Lyn
5d ago

So they are vaccinated and on a ship but get the variant🤔. That’s odd (sarcasm)🤦‍♀️! The variant is from the vaccinated!!!! 😡

Reply(8)
123
Related
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
kion546.com

48 test positive for Covid on world’s biggest cruise ship

Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Symphony Of The Seas#Cruise#Royal Caribbean Symphony#Royal Caribbean#Cococay#Omicron
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health

Royal Caribbean Reported a COVID-19 Outbreak on the World's Biggest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean announced that 48 people on board its Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, have tested positive for COVID-19 The ship, which docked in Miami over the weekend, had more than 6,000 passengers and crew, according to NBC News. The cruise featured a seven-night itinerary that left Miami on December 11 and visited St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Royal Caribbean's private CocoCay island in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on December 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

325K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy