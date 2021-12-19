ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Sailors aboard Stennis sharpen weaponry skills on deployment with British carrier: ‘The real-world experience was invaluable’

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago

For a handful of Americans on a ship full of sailors who drive on the wrong side of the road back home, it was inevitable that there’d be a few bumps in the passageways of the Royal Navy’s new fleet flagship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

But when it came to preparing and loading weapons for the U.S. Marine F-35B that operated off the Queen Elizabeth on its first deployment, there weren’t many bumps at all for a team of 18 aviation ordnancemen from USS John C. Stennis.

“Well, with some of the Scottish accents, there was a bit of ‘excuse me, what did you say?’ at first,” said Chief Petty Officer Jesse Robertson, senior enlisted sailor on the Stennis team.

Some of that involved technical terms, but it also meant learning that “scran” in British English meant chow, he said. And the food, while good, was different — “more European and Asian,” said Petty Officer Christopher Cannon.

Deploying with the Queen Elizabeth meant a particularly long time away from home for the Stennis sailors — nine months in all.

“There’s always a challenge going on deployment, but also a lot of excitement being able to go on a foreign aircraft carrier,” Robertson said.

They embarked well before the British carrier’s maiden effort, leading a carrier strike group in the May Exercise Strike Warrior, as part of NATO’s Exercise Joint Warrior 21-1 in the waters around Great Britain.

From there, the carrier conducted joint operations with NATO allies in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and ran combat operations against ISIS in Syria before heading to the Indian Ocean and the flashpoints of the South China Sea.

“It’s a learning experience for everyone ... we get a sense of their rhythm of operations” said Lt. Michael Brown, who was the officer in charge for the Stennis team on the Queen Elizabeth.

Because the Queen Elizabeth is smaller than the nuclear powered Stennis — the British crew is about 680 compared to the more than 3,500 on American Nimitz-class carriers — the way sailors work differs, Robertson noticed.

“They’re very tight knit, smaller numbers doing lots of different things,” he said.

The British ordnance team typically included very experienced sailors — some with 10 years or more in the Royal Navy — but their experience didn’t always include the same kind of specialized, intensive technical experience even fairly new U.S. Navy ordnancemen get, Robertson said.

“They’re not jack of all trades,” he said.

And for the Stennis sailors, the deployment was a chance to become more familiar with ordnance for the F-35B. The F-35B does operate on U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships, like the USS Iwo Jima, which has just moved to Norfolk, but not commonly on Nimitz-class carriers. But F-35s will be part of future carrier air wings, particularly for Ford-class ships.

Seeing how sailors on allies’ ships do things is a Navy priority, said Lt. Cmdr. Tim Hutchison, Stennis’ ordnance handling officer.

“Our most important asset on the USS John C. Stennis is our people,” said Capt. Cassidy Norman, the carrier’s commanding officer.

For the sailors on the weapons team, it meant a chance to support one of the country’s oldest allies and a chance to keep their skills sharp, he said.

“The real-world experience was invaluable for our weapons team,” he said.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Air Force previews plan to phase out enlisted drone pilots

Four years into an experiment to let enlisted airmen fly reconnaissance drones, the Air Force is signaling plans to wind down the program. The proposed change — outlined in a Nov. 29 letter from Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass — would reroute the careers of about 75 enlisted airmen who fly the RQ-4 Global Hawk, one of the military’s most in-demand platforms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US Air Force to advance stealthy successor for F-22

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter remains under wraps, but some clues about capabilities the service wants in the aircraft are surfacing. The sixth-generation fighter aircraft (one full-scale flight demonstrator secretly flew for the first time in 2020) is expected to replace the service’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Aircraft Carrier#Sailors#Weaponry#British#Americans#The Royal Navy#Hms#The U S Marine#The Queen Elizabeth#Scottish#European#Asian#Nato#Isis
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
2K+
Followers
658
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy