On GPS: Are Democrats campaigning on losing issues?

DE LEON, Texas — Nobody expects Beto O'Rourke to win Comanche County in the Texas gubernatorial race — least of all, Beto O'Rourke. Nestled in rolling hills two hours southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, this patchwork of cotton and hay fields, cattle ranches and the occasional town is rock-ribbed Republican territory; 85% of voters backed President Donald Trump last year. So when O'Rourke pitched his candidacy to 15 of the county's remaining Democrats, gathered at a roadside diner, he floated a seemingly modest goal: Build from Joe Biden's lopsided loss here to a slightly less lopsided 20-80.
