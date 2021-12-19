ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309Qxx_0dR4N5w500

As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.

But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly develop new omicron-targeting antibodies, those aren’t expected to launch for at least several months.

A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron. But Glaxo’s drug is not widely available in the U.S., accounting for a small portion of the millions of doses purchased by the federal government and distributed to states.

“I think there’s going to be a shortage,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard/Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory. “We’re down to one FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody” with omicron because of the reduced effectiveness of Regeneron and Lilly's drugs.

The delta variant still accounts for more than 95% of estimated U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But agency leaders say omicron is spreading faster than any past variant and will become the dominant strain nationwide within weeks.

Delivered by injection or infusion, antibodies are laboratory-made versions of human proteins that help the immune system fight off viruses and other infections.

Glaxo's drug, developed with Vir Biotechnology, was specifically formulated to bind to a part of the virus that is less likely to mutate, according to the companies. Early studies of laboratory-simulated omicron by the drugmakers and outside researchers show promising results.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the agency stopped shipping the Glaxo drug late last month to “conserve supply" of the only antibody drug that is likely to be effective against omicron while delta is still dominant.

HHS is now preparing to ship 55,000 doses of the drug, called sotrovimab, to state health departments, with the doses arriving as early as Tuesday.

“Current supply of sotrovimab is limited, however, we expect it to grow to approximately 300,000 additional doses in January,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Prior to the pause in shipments, Glaxo’s drug accounted for about 10% of the 1.8 million antibody doses distributed to state health officials between mid-September and late November, according to federal figures.

The spokeswoman didn't elaborate on how the government will decide on where to send the drug.

Those decisions could be particularly complex in coming weeks if different parts of the country see varying levels of delta and omicron strains.

Dr. James Cutrell said officials are likely to allocate Glaxo's antibody based on federal surveillance data showing which variant is circulating where.

“Once certain regions cross a percentage of omicron they’re likely to start distributing the product to those regions,” said Dr. Cutrell of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “That’s really going to be the treatment of choice once omicron becomes dominant.”

London-based Glaxo says it is on track to produce 2 million doses by May, under contracts with the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Japan and several other countries. The company is working to add more manufacturing capacity next year.

The loss of two leading antibody therapies puts even more focus on a pair of highly anticipated antiviral pills that U.S. regulators are expected to soon authorize.

The drugs from Pfizer and Merck would be the first treatments Americans can take at home to head off severe disease. Pfizer’s drug in particular has shown a powerful effect, curbing hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% in high-risk patients.

“If it’s rolled out effectively this has a real big potential,” to make up for antibody treatments, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University. “That’s an immediate place where these antivirals could minimize the impact of omicron.”

Still, initial supplies of both drugs are expected to be limited.

The shrinking toolbox of treatments is a painful reminder that the virus still has the upper hand in the U.S., even with more than 200 million Americans fully vaccinated.

Scientists around the world are racing to understand omicron, including whether it causes more or less severe disease and how easily it evades protection from prior infection, vaccination, and antibody drugs.

“We're certainly going to see hospitalizations rise,” Cutrell said. “If we have a lack of antibodies that’s certainly going to contribute to that many more patients needing to be in the hospital.”

———

AP Medical Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this story.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 111

Pete Sequeira
5d ago

Just like every other pandemic in history, a fast spreading highly contagious but non lethal variant like Omicron, usually signals the end of the pandemic. Scientist Brett Weinstein and his wife Heather Heying on their Darkhorse podcast on YouTube surmise that White Hats or good guys could have released Omicron to bring an end to the Globalusts

Reply(14)
45
Dwight Wilson
5d ago

hey. has anyone seen the flu? I wonder what happened to it? I had some guy say that the cases dropped by 38 million because of the masks and social distancing but if that's the case then it would have stopped the covid as well.do not comply do not be afraid they are trying to play with your mind to get you to do what they want you to.

Reply(12)
30
Christina Correale Buchner
5d ago

I don’t believe this for one moment. Once again, fear mongering! This will only end when Biden, Harris, Pelosi and these other nitwits are replaced with people who actually have talent and common sense.

Reply(1)
14
Related
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Think you're 'fully vaccinated'? Omicron is changing what that means

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the news on omicron isn't promising. The new variant "has the unfortunate capability of spreading very, very efficiently," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Friday on CNBC. The better news is, Fauci said, boosters can help guard against omicron infection and lessen symptoms.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Drugs#Covid#Regeneron#British#Glaxo#Vir Biotechnology
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vox

Omicron is here. What are your treatment options if you get Covid-19?

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the coming omicron wave, but there’s one thing we can be pretty sure about: A lot of people are going to get sick. Omicron is highly contagious, and people with previous immunity from a Covid-19 infection, or from vaccination, appear more vulnerable to omicron than to previous variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy