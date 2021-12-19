2 Killed In High-Speed Chase In Highland; Probe Underway

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway after a high-speed chase in the Inland Empire ended with two people being killed.

San Bernardino officials say they were chasing a stolen pick-up truck with three people inside when it slammed into a home in the city of Highland.

Investigators say the driver was considered armed and dangerous and suspected in an earlier kidnapping.

The two passengers died in the crash and the driver was arrested. Police have not released any details about the apparent kidnapping.

No one was hurt inside the home near Weaver Street and Clear View Lane. The house was heavily damaged and red-tagged.