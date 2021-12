Richard Morgan, a freelance writer in New York, is the author of "Born in Bedlam." President Biden’s competent, “adult in the room” approach to the pandemic has now killed nearly as many Americans as President Donald Trump’s pandemic infantilism. In the 326 days from Feb. 29, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, 402,269 Americans died of covid-19 on Trump’s watch. This past Sunday marked 326 days since Biden’s inauguration and that death toll is on the verge of being surpassed: By Sunday afternoon, there were 392,357 deaths under Biden.

