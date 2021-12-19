Raising the bar

Opening in April 2021, Bar Cecil is unquestionably the hardest table to get in town right now. Reservations at this American bar/restaurant book out weeks in advance–even during the low season–and if you think going midweek will help your chances, it won’t. Here’s the good news: the bar area is walk-in only and that’s where you’ll want to sit anyway. The entire menu is offered here (get the perfectly-moist pork chop, it’s the best we’ve ever eaten), plus you can chat up the bartenders about all the original art on the walls while they pour you a perfectly-made Old Fashioned. Bar Cecil is one of those places that’s sexy and chic without feeling like sexy and chic is the theme. It just naturally is - while also being our favorite place to grab dinner in town.

