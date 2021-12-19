ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising the bar

San Marcos Daily Record
 6 days ago

The holiday season is a time when families across the globe look forward to the traditions...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

twincitieslive.com

Sober Sallys Mocktail Bar

Being sober doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a good drink. Sober Sallys mission is to bring a sense of normalcy to not drinking at social events by creating craft mocktails, adding some glamor to the sober experience. To learn more about Sober Sallys or book them at your...
RESTAURANTS
americastestkitchen.com

Teakhaus Bar board

A good wood or bamboo cutting board can serve you well for years to come. Bar boards are the littlest members of the cutting board family—the baby boards, if you will. As their name suggests, they were originally used in bars for cutting citrus and small fruit for garnishes. But they’re handy in the kitchen as well. Petite and lightweight, they’re perfect for any tiny task you might have: cutting an apple, slicing some cheese, or mincing a few herbs to put on your lunch. They’re also highly portable, making them a great choice for picnics or other on-the-go slicing and dicing.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTRF- 7News

Coach’s Bar & Grill raises thousands of dollars for local boy battling cancer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local bar has stepped up to the plate this Christmas to help a very brave kid in our area who’s battling cancer.  Coach’s Bar and Grill in McMechen has been raising money as part of their Coach’s Cares program for about five years, and this year they decided to focus their efforts to help raise money for Jaymison Redman’s medical fund.  They’ve been […]
MCMECHEN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Swissvale Bar Raising Money With Hot Sausage Sandwiches For Free Care Fund

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Boomerang Bar and Restaurant is getting ready for the 31st Day of Sausage. The fundraiser kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. and raises money for Children’s Hospital’s Free Care Fund. “The people are generous, they really are. They support us and it’s a nice event. It’s probably our biggest event of the year,” said owner Ken Stretavski. On Saturday, Mancini Bread packages will open up and the hot sausage will come out of the fridge and straight into warmers, plugged in and ready to go. “This is going to be our 31st year. Last year they shut us...
SWISSVALE, PA
The Infatuation

Bar Cecil

Opening in April 2021, Bar Cecil is unquestionably the hardest table to get in town right now. Reservations at this American bar/restaurant book out weeks in advance–even during the low season–and if you think going midweek will help your chances, it won’t. Here’s the good news: the bar area is walk-in only and that’s where you’ll want to sit anyway. The entire menu is offered here (get the perfectly-moist pork chop, it’s the best we’ve ever eaten), plus you can chat up the bartenders about all the original art on the walls while they pour you a perfectly-made Old Fashioned. Bar Cecil is one of those places that’s sexy and chic without feeling like sexy and chic is the theme. It just naturally is - while also being our favorite place to grab dinner in town.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Rooftop Bar

Having opened in 2006, this rooftop bar on the uppermost floor of Swanston Street's historic Curtin House offers 360-degree views over central Melbourne. It offers the usuals – wine, beer and spirits – but also has an extensive cocktail menu that features both the classics and some trademark signatures.
RESTAURANTS
WPRI

Be a STAR behind your Bar

Be a STAR behind your Bar with new Bootblack Brand Cocktail & Soda syrups. Paul Kubiski, from Bookblack Brand, joined us and showed us how to make a couple of great New Years Eve cocktails:. Oaxacan Hot Chocolate. 2oz Mescal. 1oz Smoky Agave Old Fashioned syrup. 1Tb unsweetened cocoa. 3-4oz...
FOOD & DRINKS
knuj.net

M&M Magic Bars

This quick and easy bake sale classic goes over the top for the holidays — we’ve loaded the bars with your favorite Christmas candies. 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for buttering the dish. 14 chocolate graham crackers. One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk. One...
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5ny.com

Inflation hits restaurants and bars

Inflation is affecting families and businesses nationwide. Owners of restaurants on Long Island say their costs have shot up but they can only raise prices so much before patrons decide they can't afford that burger and beer.
RESTAURANTS
sandiegomagazine.com

First Look: Swan Bar

Ask Abel Kaase about some of the most eye-catching elements of his new concept, Swan Bar, and he’ll tell you that most of them were just “happy accidents.” The back bar, for example, was originally meant to be a classic mirrored wall until Kaase was told he’d have to rip out a lot of existing framework to install it. He scrapped that plan and replaced it with large sheets of aluminum foil, LED strips, and an ivory-colored acrylic cover that creates a cool, textured installation piece to anchor the space.
RESTAURANTS
Western Queens Gazette

Trattoria Ora and Wine Bar

Trattoria Ora and Wine Bar is a gem of a restaurant, tucked away on a quiet, picturesque corner of Astoria Blvd. and 18th Street, where the warm glow from inside and outside this cozy restaurant can be seen from a distance. The rustic, romantic dining room resembles a farmhouse with exposed brick, soft lighting, an inviting bar, and a long, communal table at the rear that seats 10 for family meals and gatherings of friends. An antique mirror and a beautiful clock grace the wall in this beautifully appointed private area.
RESTAURANTS
lamesacourier.com

HEATH BAR MERINGUE TORTE

6 egg whites (room temperature) 1/2 teaspoon cream of tarter (found in the spice rack at grocers) 12 Heath or Skor bars (crushed) 2 cups whipping cream (whipped) Whip egg whites until stiff. Add vanilla, cream of tarter and salt. Gradually add sugar and whip until well combined. Place parchment...
RECIPES
San Marcos Daily Record

Valentino's, 2 more restaurants to open in 2022

There’s been idle chatter around the downtown Square about its return. Social media has been set abuzz about its revival. It’s true — Valentino’s is back, well almost.“We’ve gotten our construction permits from the city,” said an excited co-owner, Cody Taylor. “We’re estimating an 8-to-10-week construction timeline if all things ...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Paul Bar

Located in a strip mall north of the airport, Paul Bar/Food isn’t the most convenient dinner spot in town - particularly if you’re staying off Palm Canyon. But if you’re up for a drive, your reward will be one of the coolest dinner experiences in PS right now. And we say cool, we mean 1940s-Rat-Pack-era, slinking-across-the-bar-with-a-martini type cool. The dimly-lit space is tiny - it’s essentially one long bar and a few booths against the wall - giving the whole place an intimate, romantic vibe. Come here for some marinara-covered meatballs and a crisp wedge salad don’t be fazed if the bartender tells you about some crazy celebrity that just came in, and know you will likely stumble out a few hours later, having completely forgotten you’re in the middle of the desert.
RESTAURANTS
WCNC

Raise the bar on your holiday recipes with Compare Foods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Are you bored with the same old same old in the kitchen - and looking for some new recipes to *wow* your family and friends this holiday season? Compare Foods has you covered! Head over to comparefoodsclt.com for delicious creative "must try" recipes from local chefs. Soups, desserts, side dishes, even vegan recipes - they've got you covered. Select a recipe and add the items to your online shopping cart so that you can start cooking today. There are even easy to follow step-by-step videos for some of the recipes. Compare Foods Charlotte also offers delivery and curbside pick-up for online orders. Delighting your friends and family with great food is easy this holiday season with Compare Foods. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!
CHARLOTTE, NC
inlander.com

The Tender Bar

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.
RESTAURANTS
greatbritishchefs.com

Doom Bar Collins

Ed says: 'One of my favourite drinks and perfect for a festive gathering. Make the individual drink or make a batch and serve in champagne flutes before a dinner party.'. Add the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake hard for 6 seconds.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

The Purple Place Bar & Grill

The Purple Place is the Original Roadhouse of El Dorado Hills established in 1955! We welcome everyone from families to motorcycle enthusiasts with our array of house-made food and drinks!
RESTAURANTS
My Baking Addiction

Cranberry Crumb Bars

If you love tart cranberries, you’ll adore these Cranberry Crumb Bar! These bars are a cross between a cookie and a pie with plenty of tart cranberry flavor to go around. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
FOOD & DRINKS

