EXPLORING NATURE: TURKEYS

Plants play a big role as Christmas decorations. Christmas trees come first to mind. Other green plants are associated with Christmas, too, especially when combined with red. The poinsettia is a spectacular example with vibrant red and green. Holly is another with its attractive glossy leaves and red berries. Neither of these decorative plants grow naturally here because of our climate. We have a form of holly, winterberry holly, in our Northwoods, but it is not common and mostly grows in swampy areas. It does not retain its leaves during the winter and has less usefulness as decoration.

