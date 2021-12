A new theatrical display standee for The Batman has fans working to crack The Riddler's code. A Twitter user snapped some photos of the display, which had The Riddler's cipher at the bottom. Fans have already been doing their best to break the code since some of it became visible in the movie's trailer, so this one -- which only had a sentence, at least as far as anybody can see -- actually came together pretty quickly. With nods to the classic comics story The Long Halloween, The Batman looks to be tracking The Riddler as a serial killer who is taunting the police and the vigilante Batman.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO