The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Monday on speculation that the Federal Reserve will wrap up its asset purchases sooner rather than later. Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 113.23 in New Zealand and gained to 113.57 in Asian morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to session highs at 113.72 in European morning. However, the pair met selling there and retreated in tandem with U.S. yields to 113.38 in New York morning before rebounding to 113.60 near the close.

CURRENCIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO