Environment

Sunday Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temps

By Meteorologist Keller Watts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain has moved out for the moment, but has left cloudy skies behind for the Sunday forecast, and there isn't much of a chance that the sun will peek before Tuesday afternoon. A powerful cold front has ushered in much cooler conditions that will bring temps down...

WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
ENVIRONMENT
North Coast Journal

Winter Wonderland: Snow Down to the Sea Level Possible, Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This could be your year, even on the coast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch that is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning as a series of cold storm systems make their way through the region, which could bring snow down to 2,000 feet Saturday afternoon and to sea level that night — lasting until Monday.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
Christmas Day Forecast: Near record highs for Christmas day

Temperatures are already 10 degrees warmer compared to just 24 hours ago. That warming trend will continue through the rest of the Christmas holiday. For Christmas Day, expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 83, so we are not forecasting a new record, but we will be close to tying it.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures set to drop as forecasters predict white Christmas

Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Above average temps on Christmas and warm day for tailgating on Chiefs Sunday

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Christmas day. Many areas will see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s farther north, while those along and south of I-70 will have temperatures closer to 40 degrees by daybreak. The rest of the day looks pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday gets warmer with temperatures in the low 60s in the afternoon but it will be breezy. Winds turn from the south and southwest between 15 and 20 mph but could gust up near 30 mph at times.
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday’s weather: Wintry mix today, holiday travel may be dicey

Christmas: A light wintery mix. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable. Saturday night: Cloudy with freezing rain to light snow (trace to 1″). Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph. Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy.High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Sunday night: Becoming clear & breezy....
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps, Rain For Most Of The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL

