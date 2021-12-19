ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Tough few weeks’ ahead as omicron variant of COVID spreads: Fauci

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

The U.S. is heading for “a tough few weeks to months” as the omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreads, the country’s top infectious disease expert predicted Sunday.

“If you look at what it’s done in South Africa, what it’s doing in the U.K. … we’re going to be in for some serious difficulties right now and we better be doing more to mitigate against that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter,” he added.

Since the omicron variant was first detected last month in Botswana and South Africa, it’s spread to dozens of countries. The delta variant is still the dominant strain in the U.S., though omicron — feared to be even more transmissible — is contributing to a rapid rise in cases in New York and other parts of the country.

“We are going to see a significant stress in some regions of the country on the hospital system, particularly in those areas where you have low levels of vaccination,” said Fauci, who’s also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“This virus is extraordinary. It has a doubling time of anywhere from two to three days,” he said. “Right now, in certain regions of the country, 50% of the isolates are omicron, which means it’s going to take over.”

Mayor de Blasio said the omicron variant was “in full force” in New York City as of Thursday, when authorities recorded 8,300 new COVID cases — a one-day record.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Health
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#White House#Cnn#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy