‘Tough few weeks’ ahead as omicron variant of COVID spreads: Fauci

The U.S. is heading for “a tough few weeks to months” as the omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreads, the country’s top infectious disease expert predicted Sunday.

“If you look at what it’s done in South Africa, what it’s doing in the U.K. … we’re going to be in for some serious difficulties right now and we better be doing more to mitigate against that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter,” he added.

Since the omicron variant was first detected last month in Botswana and South Africa, it’s spread to dozens of countries. The delta variant is still the dominant strain in the U.S., though omicron — feared to be even more transmissible — is contributing to a rapid rise in cases in New York and other parts of the country.

“We are going to see a significant stress in some regions of the country on the hospital system, particularly in those areas where you have low levels of vaccination,” said Fauci, who’s also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“This virus is extraordinary. It has a doubling time of anywhere from two to three days,” he said. “Right now, in certain regions of the country, 50% of the isolates are omicron, which means it’s going to take over.”

Mayor de Blasio said the omicron variant was “in full force” in New York City as of Thursday, when authorities recorded 8,300 new COVID cases — a one-day record.