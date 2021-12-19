3-car crash kills 1, injures 3 in Orange County

A three-car crash killed one person and injured three others in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Toyota Camry traveled north on Hiawassee road around 11:16 p.m. when the driver made a left turn onto Clarcona Ocoee road and drove into the path of a second vehicle traveling on the southbound lanes, said Lt. Kim Montes, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The second vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Charger, then struck the front of a pickup.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, a couple from Puerto Rico, were transported to Advent Health Apopka, Montes said.

The wife, 71, died at the hospital, and the husband, 72, is in serious condition, the report included.

The driver of the Dodge, a 35-year-old man from Orlando, and the driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man from Apopka, suffered minor injuries, Montes said.

No names were released immediately as this crash remains under investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com