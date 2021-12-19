ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a ‘giant’ in Georgia politics, dies at 76

By Stephen Fowler | GPB
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ldKs_0dR4LRxA00

While bitter partisanship and fierce ideological battles may define today’s political landscape, former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson had two categories for people: friends and future friends.

Isakson, a statesman beloved by Republicans and respected by Democrats, champion of veteran’s affairs and public servant for more than four decades, died in his sleep overnight Sunday at the age of 76.

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (Credit: GPB.org)

“I never worry about what I’m doing politically or practically in the Senate as long as I think I’m doing what’s right,” he told GPB’s Political Rewind in 2019. “Hopefully my epitaph will say… that he always worked for the best interests of people. As long as that’s the case, I’m happy.”

From Georgia to Washington, D.C., politicians and the public agree that Isakson’s legacy is rooted in helping people.

A statement from Gov. Brian Kemp mourned the loss of Isakson, the only Georgian to serve in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly and the United States Congress.

“Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian,” Kemp said. “Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me — as he was to so many. He answered the call to public service many times over his career as a state legislator, minority leader in the Georgia House, chair of the State Board of Education, congressman, and finally as senator.”

Isakson stepped down from the U.S. Senate in 2019 due to growing health concerns, including Parkinson’s disease and fractured ribs suffered from a fall.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff,” he said.

In an era where rancorous partisanship has made bipartisan compromise a true rarity, Isakson had a reputation for being a great listener, man of principle and an honest broker when it came to handling politics and policy.

“His work to champion our veterans, deliver disaster relief for Georgia farmers after Hurricane Michael, and always stand up for Georgia’s best interest in the U.S. Senate will live on for generations to come,” Kemp said. “As a businessman and a gifted retail politician, Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but he never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right.”

Before his farewell address to the Senate, a seven-minute video was released including former and current Senate colleagues heaping praise on the “compassionate, honest and bridge-building public servant.”

“He will always be remembered for honesty and integrity, and setting an example of intellectual honesty for a younger generation of people who are going to be our leaders tomorrow,” the late former Democratic Sen. Sam Nunn said.

During his farewell speech, Isakson advocated for bipartisanship, noting his friendship with Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who passed in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

“Whether you’re black or white, Republican or Democrat, whatever it might be, find a way to find common ground,” Isakson said. “Give it a chance to work, and if it doesn’t, be a future friend. That’s my slogan… Friends and future friends is what it’s all about … life is a win-win proposition if you’ll do it … but you have to command it no matter what side of the transition you’re on.”

Kemp appointed financial services executive Kelly Loeffler to hold Isakson’s seat, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a special election runoff for the seat in January 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story comes to Atlanta Intown/Reporter Newspapers through a reporting partnership with GPB News , a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.

The post Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a ‘giant’ in Georgia politics, dies at 76 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs Mayor While there are […] The post 2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Buckhead she said, he said; streetlight project; Blank gives $4m to Atlanta Humane Society

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tied the Buckhead City movement to former President Donald Trump and his divisive politics during a media roundtable on Monday at city hall. According to the AJC, Bottoms said she believed the cityhood movement was an effort to divide the city and discredit her administration. “It’s no secret that I was […] The post News Briefs: Buckhead she said, he said; streetlight project; Blank gives $4m to Atlanta Humane Society appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Stay the hell out of Fulton County’: Pitts blasts Perdue’s ballot inspection lawsuit

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has sent a very direct message to GOP gubernatorial candidate David Perdue, who filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to inspect absentee ballots from the November 2020 election: “Stay the hell out of Fulton County.” “My advice to him would be to concentrate on his upcoming election and leave Fulton […] The post ‘Stay the hell out of Fulton County’: Pitts blasts Perdue’s ballot inspection lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Economist sees full recovery for Georgia next year

Georgia’s economy will bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic next year, despite inflation and the latest COVID-19 variant, the dean of the business school at the University of Georgia predicted Monday. “We’ve made tremendous progress getting back to normal,” Benjamin Ayers of UGA’s Terry College of Business, told an audience of about 475 business leaders […] The post Economist sees full recovery for Georgia next year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed

  Neighbors for a United Atlanta, a new grassroots organization fighting the Buckhead City movement, held it first meeting on Dec. 9. Mayor-elect Andre Dickens was in attendance along with other city and Atlanta Public School officials who are in opposition to the neighborhood’s secession. Neighbors Executive Director Mike Handelman said the organization would get […] The post News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Buckhead cityhood: Perdue voices support, Atlanta school board opposes effort

The Buckhead cityhood effort is growing more high-profile, with a gubernatorial candidate voicing support and the Atlanta school board standing in opposition. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who announced his candidacy for Georgia governor on Dec. 8, said in a statement to Reporter Newspapers that he supports a vote on Buckhead cityhood. Legislation is proposed […] The post Buckhead cityhood: Perdue voices support, Atlanta school board opposes effort appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp addresses economics and vaccines at Chamber event

Low unemployment, economic development, and vaccine mandates were major topics during a Dec. 8 speech from Gov. Brian Kemp to the Brookhaven and Sandy Springs Perimeter chambers of commerce.  Kemp spoke to a crowd that included Brookhaven and Sandy Springs mayors and City Council members, and spent most of the time reflecting on Georgia’s economic […] The post Kemp addresses economics and vaccines at Chamber event appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Commentary: A historic step forward for Georgia

In a rare glimmer of Beltway bipartisanship, Democrats and some Republicans came together to pass Joe Biden’s massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. From fixing roads and bridges to connecting more Georgians to broadband, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) will transform Georgia’s economy.  Every Georgian stands to benefit from this historic bill. The bipartisan plan will […] The post Commentary: A historic step forward for Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
908
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy