Winners Club: Fantasy Football Playoffs Already Marred By COVID-19

What a week it’s been in the NFL, and after today there are still four games of football remaining on Monday and Tuesday. Yes, Tuesday! That’s the impact that COVID-19 has had on the league with cases skyrocketing in the NFL and around the country. Outbreaks have forced postponements reminiscent of the 2020 season, where games were played every day of the week to accommodate a “normal” schedule.

Everything you need to know for Sunday—start/sit decisions, stat projections and DFS advice—is below, but the most important thing you need to know for this week and beyond is that you have to keep up with the day’s news and adjust your lineups accordingly.

Turn on tweet notifications for your favorite reporters and follow us @SI_Fantasy and @SI_Betting. The COVID-19 situation in the NFL is very fluid. Just a few days ago, a positive test was all but guaranteed to rule a player out for the week. Now, with updated protocols, vaccinated individuals like Tyler Lockett have a shot to produce two negative tests and get cleared to play. Keep reading and buckle up.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Reserve/COVID-19 list aside, there’s still a number of stars on the injury report. Running backs James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are all questionable for Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts may make his return to the field after a one-game absence. See who else is questionable, active and out in the Week 15 Injury Report.

