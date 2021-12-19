Police: Van fire kills woman, man escapes with injuries

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — A van fire on Long Island has left a woman dead and a man injured.

Suffolk County homicide and arson detectives were investigating the incident that occurred Saturday evening in Coram.

Police responding to a 911 call about a vehicle on fire discovered a 2002 Ford Econoline van engulfed in flames on County Road 83. The driver, 53-year-old Talal Saad of Mount Sinai, was able to get out of the van before police arrived.

A woman who was a passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Saad was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the fire appeared to be non-criminal in nature but were seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the fire.