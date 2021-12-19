ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont’s new fishing regulations start next year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding anglers a series of new fishing regulations will come in with the new year.

The department says the new regulations that take effect Jan. 1 are simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities.

“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” said Director of the Fish Division Eric Palmer. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”

People can find the changes on the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

