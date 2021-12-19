ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire airports getting $9.2M in infrastructure funds

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five rounds of funding through the federal infrastructure package.

The money from the Federal Aviation Administration can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to a news release from the agency on Thursday.

The airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
