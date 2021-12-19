New Hampshire airports getting $9.2M in infrastructure funds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s 14 airports are getting a total of about $9.2 million in the first of five rounds of funding through the federal infrastructure package.

The money from the Federal Aviation Administration can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to a news release from the agency on Thursday.

The airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review.