ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fixing Helmet Headsets and Defenses

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 5 days ago

Each week there are numerous possible keys to a football game and narrowing it down to a number like three rarely is a simple matter.

It can run from elementary to complicated, focusing on specific types of plays or variations of formations.

In the Bears' case, they also have to worry about something as basic as communication, as they constantly seem to have their helmet headset go out in home games. This disruption against the Cardinals in the last home game led to using walkie talkies, of all things.

With the Bears playing the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, keys to the game are about as clear as they ever get, and revolve largely around their own quarterback's inexperience as well as what coach Mike Zimmer's team calls a strength.

Here are three very simple keys to a Bears win.

1. Avoid third-and-long situations

The Vikings' defense has been nearly as bad or even worse in some areas than last year but one strength they retained last year and this year during overall decline is third-down domination. They get teams in third-and-long and then are able to blitz or disguise blitzes well. They can't cover passes at all but they are able to rush the passer then even with players sidelined like Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen.

"No. 1, I have a lot of respect for what they do on third down," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. 'They always lead the league every year on third down. We have to be able to stay in third-and-manageable, whether that's via the pass or run, because if they get you in third-and-7-plus, it can be difficult."

The Vikings are not best in the league on third down as they have been so often in the past, but rank fifth, and 35.6%, is pretty good considering the difficulties they have covering passes otherwise (27th in the league). It's a major reason they remain first in the NFL in sacks with 41 despite ranking so poorly in other key defensive categories.

2. Rushing attempts

It can be Justin Fields running on a zone-read play or scrambling, or it can be David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert or even Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd on end-arounds, but the Bears need to pile up rushing attempts. It's going to keep them out of long-yardage passing situations, for one. In their five victories over the Vikings under coach Matt Nagy, the Bears averaged 37 rushing attempts. In the other 56 games during Nagy's time as coach, the Bears have averaged 26.5 rushing attempts. So they should realize the importance of this statistic. Staying out of third-and-long by running the ball lets them keep left tackle Teven Jenkins on the attack, where he will be more comfortable. If they achieve a high rushing total, it also keeps the explosive Minnesota offense with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson off of the field. This is never bad but in this game it's especially important considering the depleted state of the Bears defense due to injury and COVID-19.

3. Simplify

On both sides of the ball, the Bears need to be very basic. The offense needs this to avoid putting too much pressure on Jenkins and Fields. The Vikings have enough problems of their own. They just cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland a few days before the game after an altercation with coaches. They already have enough difficulty covering passes without worrying about things like this. So there is opportunity to get by with a simple approach on offense. On defense they need to prevent big plays and not take risks. Making sure of tackles in zone defensive coverage is critical. They did this last year in Minnesota. They must avoid the long gainer, but more importantly they need to avoid the long gainer for a touchdown. Tackle and live to fight another play. They need to make quarterback Kirk Cousins work for everything he gets because he's prone to mistakes under pressure  The Bears have been through hell this week with COVID-19 absences by players and coaches, to go with only one full practice. They have to keep it simple or they could wind up looking foolish. 

And by the way, they also need to make sure they have their quarterback's helmet headset fixed.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players returned to practice on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting some good news about their roster ahead of the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several Chiefs players who had been absent for a variety of reasons ranging from COVID-19 to personal to injury-related returned for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope spotted four players returning to practice, all of whom hadn’t practiced when the team last took the field for practice over a week ago. Those players included WR Josh Gordon, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed and rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#American Football#Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Is Angry at What a Boston Radio Station Said About The Bills

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots at Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The first matchup in early December was in a windstorm, with 45 mph wind gusts that made passing extremely difficult and kicking nearly impossible. The Patriots won 14-10, despite the fact rookie quarterback Mac Jones was only trusted to throw the ball three times.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
964
Followers
960
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy