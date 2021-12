Could BamBam be making his first solo comeback soon?. On December 13 KST, ABYSS Company took to the GOT7 member's official social media to share a mysterious moving teaser. In the image, BamBam's name as well as fluid contour sketches of his side profile form across the screen. While no further explanation for the image is provided, referring to it as a 'teaser' has many fans wondering if he is about to announce his very first comeback as a solo artist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO