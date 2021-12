On December 16, an independent animal shelter located on Jeju island shared an update on singer Lee Hyori. In the photos shared by the animal shelter, Lee Hyori can be seen dressed from head to toe in work gear, visiting the kennels on site with dog food in her hands. The shelter also wrote, "Is this really the same person who tore up the stage at the 'MAMA' last weekend? As if it never happened, she has returned and is volunteering for the dogs every day, rain or snow."

